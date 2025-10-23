DeMarvion Overshown returns to practice, expects to play Nov. 17

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown had a limited practice on Wednesday, his first practice since tearing his anterior cruciate, medial collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee on Dec. 9. Overshown knew that Wednesday was his first practice in 317 days.

He plans to return for the Nov. 17 game against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

“Monday night, primetime, [number] zero will be making his debut,” Overshown said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I’m excited for it. It’s not going to be anything short of extraordinary. I’m ready to show truly how blessed I am.

“A lot of people claim that this knee injury is one of the worst of the worst and not too many people come back the same afterward. I’m ready to put that to the test.”

Overshown’s 2025 season was in question after his injury against the Bengals, but when he began his rehab, Overshown had a goal of returning by Thanksgiving. It appears he will beat his goal.

Overshown, per Archer, recently underwent tests that showed the ligaments are healed and the knee is structurally sound. The Cowboys have five more practices the next two weeks, followed by the off week, when he will continue to work his way back.

He can’t wait to get back into action, something many thought wouldn’t happen this season.

“I kinda knew at that moment what was going on with my knee, so I didn’t look back,” Overshown said. “I said, ‘OK, this is what I’m dealing with. I don’t know the total damage done, but I know it’s something that I’m going to have to work back from.’

“I gotta have faith. That’s all it was, the main part. Like it was you have faith and belief that what’s done for you is going to be for you.”