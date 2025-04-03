DeMarvion Overshown sets sights on comeback player of the year

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a severe knee injury for the second time in as many years in Week 14 and the timing of the injury cast some doubt about whether he’ll be a contributor for Dallas in 2025.

Overshown said in January that he aims to be back on the field sooner than expected and he plans to do more than just hang around once he gets there. During a Thursday appearance on NFL Network, Overshown said he’s set a goal of playing well enough to take home an award at next year’s NFL Honors.

“The future’s looking good, let me tell you that,” Overshown said. “Just how I came off of last year, I’m 100 percent positive. I have my sights set high. Not only do I want to be nominated for the comeback player of the year, but I’m going to be the comeback player of the year. I’m that confident, I feel, with how I’m just going to step back on the field, and you’re not gonna see no drop-off. You’re going to see me — exactly what you’ve just seen on that clip — doing those same things.”

The Cowboys can’t bank too heavily on having Overshown back in the lineup, but he’s shown the ability to bounce back from one injury and the team’s defense will be a better unit if he proves able to even come close to meeting his lofty goals for the fall.