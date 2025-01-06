DeMarvion Overshown vows to return sooner than expected from three torn knee ligaments

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown plans to play in 2025.

Overshown underwent surgery on his right knee Dec. 18 after tearing three ligaments in a Week 14 loss to the Bengals. The recovery for Overshown is expected to be nine months, putting next season in doubt.

Overshown, though, vows to attack rehab in hopes of getting back sooner.

“They haven’t talked timeline with me,” Overshown said Monday, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “They know how I am. Don’t tell me I’m going to miss the whole season or don’t tell me I can play at the beginning of the season. Being me, I’m going to try and get there right now. It’s kind of like last year, we get to nine-month period and see how I am.”

Overshown missed his rookie season of 2023 after tearing the ACL in his left knee in a preseason game. His teammates voted him the 2024 Ed Block Courage Award winner for his recovery from that surgery.

An emerging star, Overshown made 90 tackles, five sacks, eight tackles for loss and an interception in 2024.

“I’ll be back playing football for sure in 2025, and it won’t be in December. It will be before that,” Overshown said.