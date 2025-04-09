 Skip navigation
DeMarvion Overshown will be first Cowboy to wear No. 0

  
Published April 9, 2025 09:43 AM

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown plans to be back on the field ahead of expectations after last season’s knee injury and he’ll make some Cowboy history once he is back in the lineup.

The Cowboys announced on Wednesday that Overshown will wear No. 0 during the 2025 season. No Cowboys player has worn that number since the NFL allowed players to don it in 2023

“As soon as they changed the policy where you can now wear No. 0 in the NFL, I just knew it was meant to be,” Overshown said, via the team’s website. “Being the first one to wear it at Texas, growing up a Longhorn and a Cowboy in the great state of Texas — I wear it as a badge of honor. It’s not too many people that get to say they’re the first to do anything, and to say I’m the first wear No. 0 at Texas and the first to do it in Dallas Cowboys’ history, that’s a badge of honor.”

There were plans for cornerback Jayron Kearse to wear No. 0 in 2023, but he ultimately wound up as No. 1 after roster moves opened the number for him. That opened the door for Overshown to break the seal this year.