Demaryius Thomas elected to Broncos Ring of Fame

The Broncos will be honoring the late Demaryius Thomas this season.

The team announced on Tuesday that Thomas has been elected to the team’s Ring of Fame. The wide receiver will be the 38th inductee when he enters the group during halftime of a Week Seven game against the Giants.

Thomas spent over eight seasons with the Broncos after joining the team as a 2010 first-round pick. Thomas was a member of the Super Bowl 50 champions while in Denver and some of his teammates will be on hand for the 10th anniversary celebration of that win.

“Demaryius Thomas’ election to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame — in his first year of eligibility — is a testament to the indelible mark he left on our organization and community,” team owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner said in a statement. “One of the most beloved players and greatest wide receivers in franchise history, Demaryius inspired our fans with breathtaking athleticism, record-setting performances and a joyful, infectious spirit. While we wish ‘D.T.’ was with us to celebrate this special moment, we look forward to honoring Demaryius alongside his Super Bowl 50 teammates during an unforgettable Alumni Weekend.”

Thomas holds the Broncos’ single-season receiving yard record and is second in career receiving yards in franchise history. He died in 2021 at the age of 33.