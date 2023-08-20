DeMeco Ryan praises Will Anderson Jr. for “disrupting” Miami offense

When it comes to the rookie class of the Houston Texans, much of the focus will fall to quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in the draft. But pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., the third selection, deserves some attention, too.

He earned some with a big play in the first half of Saturday’s preseason game against the Dolphins.

After a high shotgun snap, Anderson pounced. Running back Salvon Ahmed, whose attention seemed to be diverted by the miscue, was blasted by Anderson. The rookie then pounced on quarterback Skylar Thompson, forcing a fumble.

“Will [Anderson Jr.], I thought he did a really good job of disrupting,” coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters after the game. “Playing on their side of the line of scrimmage. That’s what we want from our defensive end. It’s good to see Will show that. That’s what we know Will can do. It was fun to see him make a play. It was fun to see the energy after he made a play. And Will has shown, just as C.J. [Stroud], both guys have shown [the drive] to get better each and every week, and I’m proud of where they are.”

Stroud and Anderson could provide a key long-term nucleus for the Texans, if they both develop as they could.