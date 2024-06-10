DeMeco Ryans: Brevin Jordan believes he can be a dude for us

Among the reasons for higher expectations in Houston this season are the additions of running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the offense, but there are also high hopes for what a returning member of the team can do in 2024.

Tight end Brevin Jordan scored a memorable 76-yard touchdown in the team’s playoff win over the Browns in January, but big plays as a receiver haven’t been a constant throughout his time in the NFL. Jordan has 51 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns over his three years as a pro, so he hasn’t been a focal point in the passing game to this point in his career.

With Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell in the receiving corps, that might not change in 2024 but head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Jordan has done his best to stand out this spring.

“Brevin, I joke with the guys, I show plays from practice, from the previous practice in our team meetings. I say, ‘I have my daily Brevin clip.’' Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I show a clip of Brevin every day. He has a highlight of just, Brevin’s playing so fast, so decisive and he’s making some really great catches, tough catches. He’s done a great job for himself over this offseason as well. Man, he’s improved. I see him, he’s confident and he believes that he’s a dude, and he can be for us and he is. And I’m excited to see that confidence that Brevin is displaying throughout.”

It remains to be seen how all the pieces will fit into the offensive puzzle for the Texans this season, but it’s fair to say that having so many of them is a big reason to think they can improve on last season’s success.