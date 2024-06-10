DeMeco Ryans: Brevin Jordan believes he can be a dude for us

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simmsrankings_240610.jpg
Simms provides insight on Fields vs. Wilson in PIT
nbc_pft_draftcollegecoaches_240610.jpg
PFT Draft: College coaches who made best NFL jump
nbc_pft_rasheericegrowth_240610.jpg
Rice vows to ‘mature and continue to grow’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simmsrankings_240610.jpg
Simms provides insight on Fields vs. Wilson in PIT
nbc_pft_draftcollegecoaches_240610.jpg
PFT Draft: College coaches who made best NFL jump
nbc_pft_rasheericegrowth_240610.jpg
Rice vows to ‘mature and continue to grow’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMeco Ryans: Brevin Jordan believes he can be a dude for us

  
Published June 10, 2024 10:05 AM

Among the reasons for higher expectations in Houston this season are the additions of running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the offense, but there are also high hopes for what a returning member of the team can do in 2024.

Tight end Brevin Jordan scored a memorable 76-yard touchdown in the team’s playoff win over the Browns in January, but big plays as a receiver haven’t been a constant throughout his time in the NFL. Jordan has 51 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns over his three years as a pro, so he hasn’t been a focal point in the passing game to this point in his career.

With Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell in the receiving corps, that might not change in 2024 but head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Jordan has done his best to stand out this spring.

“Brevin, I joke with the guys, I show plays from practice, from the previous practice in our team meetings. I say, ‘I have my daily Brevin clip.’' Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I show a clip of Brevin every day. He has a highlight of just, Brevin’s playing so fast, so decisive and he’s making some really great catches, tough catches. He’s done a great job for himself over this offseason as well. Man, he’s improved. I see him, he’s confident and he believes that he’s a dude, and he can be for us and he is. And I’m excited to see that confidence that Brevin is displaying throughout.”

It remains to be seen how all the pieces will fit into the offensive puzzle for the Texans this season, but it’s fair to say that having so many of them is a big reason to think they can improve on last season’s success.