DeMeco Ryans: C.J. Stroud is special when you need it the most

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t beat the Colts in Week Two of the regular season, but he showed the first glimpses of what was to come in his rookie season by throwing for 384 yards and a touchdown in a 31-20 loss.

Stroud and the Texans would get their first win of the year the next week and the big days would keep coming along with enough wins to put the Texans on the brink of the playoffs heading into their return engagement with the Colts on Saturday night. Stroud opened that contest with a 75-yard touchdown to Nico Collins and went 20-of-26 for 264 yards and two touchdowns to lead Houston to a 23-19 win that will extend their season at least one more week.

Tight end Brevin Jordan said Stroud is a big reason why the team is going to the playoffs because he “has an aura about him that’s special” and head coach DeMeco Ryans said that aura reveals itself in crucial moments.

“C.J. doesn’t surprise me,” Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “We talked about it earlier in the week with C.J. being special in these big-time moments when you need it most, to step up and make plays. He’s done it time after time throughout the entire year. It’s not surprising. That’s who he is. He’s one of the best passers in this league. And he shows it consistently, game in and game out.”

The Texans don’t know who or where they’ll be playing next week, but they’ll feel good about their chances in any venue because Stroud will be under center.