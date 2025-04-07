DeMeco Ryans: Christian Kirk is going to be a “friendly target” for C.J. Stroud

The Texans wanted Stefon Diggs back for 2025.

He had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns, putting him on pace for 100 catches and 1,000 yards before he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in an Oct. 27 game against the Colts. Diggs ended up signing with the Patriots for more money than the Texans were willing to offer.

“It was a pleasure working with Stefon,” Ryans said last week. “He’s one of the best competitors I’ve been around. He brought a ton of great energy to practice. He’s a worker. He loves to work. Being a veteran guy, he showed up every day playing hard in practice and showing up in the games. You could count on him on third downs, especially in those critical moments.”

The Texans replaced Diggs by trading with the Jaguars for Christian Kirk, who is coming off an abdominal injury that ended his 2024 season. Kirk played only eight games and had career lows in catches (27), yards (379) and touchdowns (one).

It was the first time in seven seasons he hadn’t played at least 12 games.

“I love Christian,” Ryans said. “His speed is the one thing that jumps out about him. He’s a fast player. He’s made a lot of nice plays in the slot, running the deep routes in the slot or it’s the option routes of winning on third down. So, I’m excited to see what he brings on third down. I think he can really open up a lot of options for us on third down, especially from the inside position,” Ryans said. “I think he’ll be a friendly target for C.J. [Stroud]”

Ryans went on to call Kirk “an explosive playmaker.”

Kirk will join Nico Collins as a top option for Stroud with Tank Dell expected to miss the season after injuring his knee late last season against the Chiefs.

“I’m excited to work with [Kirk]. He’s about the work,” Ryans said. “He’s excited to come in and compete and help us reach our goals.”