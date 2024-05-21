DeMeco Ryans: It’s fun to see Tank Dell running around

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell’s trainer posted video of Dell running routes and moving without issue over the weekend, which was a positive sign about Dell’s condition after being shot several weeks ago and Tuesday brought more positive news about Dell’s health.

Dell was one of 10 people shot when a teenager opened fire at an event in Florida in late April. Dell had no connection to the shooter and was said to have minor injuries as a result of the shooting. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Dell is doing everything during the team’s OTA practices.

“Happy for Tank to get back out there. He went through a very tragic situation,” Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “We’re just happy that he’s here, happy that he’s back out being able to do what he loves doing and that’s playing football. It’s fun to see him running around. Being that same player he’s been before, making plays and being a dynamic player for us. Everyone is excited to see Tank.”

Dell was having a great rookie season before he broke his leg in early December, so his return to full speed is one the Texans can appreciate from multiple angles as they look forward to having him, Nico Collins, and Stefon Diggs catching passes from C.J. Stroud this fall.