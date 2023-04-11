DeMeco Ryans on starting a rookie QB: The right guy for our team is all that matters

The Texans are expected to use their No. 2 overall pick in this month’s draft on a quarterback. And with chatter increasing that Bryce Young will be Carolina’s selection at No. 1 overall, C.J. Stroud appears to be on track to head to Houston.

But whether it’s Stroud, Young, or someone else, head coach DeMeco Ryans will have to determine when that young signal-caller will ascend to QB1. The Texans did sign veteran Case Keenum as insurance, so that No. 2 overall pick won’t have to start on Day 1.

But given the skill level and experience of both Stroud and Young, it seems like both players should make a push to be behind center when the season begins.

Still, Ryans said during his Tuesday press conference that he’s going to insert the right person at quarterback for the situation — be it a rookie or a veteran.

“With the quarterback position, it’s all about the guy ,” Ryans said. “We talk about a rookie quarterback, a veteran quarterback — it doesn’t matter. What’s the makeup of the guy? And is he worthy to start for your team? That’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter where the guy is in his career — is he a rookie, is he in his third year, fourth year. Who’s the best guy? Who’s the right guy for our team? And we don’t know that right now.

“We haven’t lined up and went out and practiced football at all. So, we’ll figure that out when the time comes.”

Aside from Keenum, the Texans also currently have Davis Mills and E.J. Perry on their roster at quarterback.