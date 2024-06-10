 Skip navigation
Dennard Wilson promises Titans will have a "violent" approach on defense this year

  
Published June 10, 2024 10:17 AM

New Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has a specific vision for what kind of defense he wants in Tennessee this season.

The Titans’ defense will “be violent in their approach,” Wilson said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.

Tennessee didn’t employ much press coverage last season, but that will change this year.

“From day one, we press everything,” Wilson said.

Wilson, who was defensive backs coach in Baltimore last season, says that good pass defense is about making wide receivers fight for every step of their route.

“If you get free access, it’s easy for the quarterbacks to complete balls,” Wilson said. “So, what I do is I want to create hesitation at the line of scrimmage and make ‘em earn it the hard way, make ‘em earn it, throw the 50-50 ball, but everything else we’re going to challenge.”

After two straight losing seasons in Tennessee, a new coaching staff is trying to bring in a new energy. On defense, Wilson promises a violent energy.