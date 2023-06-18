Dennis Allen: Derek Carr’s leadership is giving the Saints confidence

Saints head coach Dennis Allen is sensing a strong energy around his team at the end of the offseason program, and he attributes it to the arrival of new quarterback Derek Carr.

Allen said Carr has rallied the team around him in a way that a team needs its quarterback to do.

“Quarterback is the most important position on the field, and when you have a highly skilled player, a highly intelligent player, a guy that works the way the Derek does, a guy that has the type of leadership qualities that Derek has , that’s going to filter throughout the whole football team, players and coaches,” Allen said, via Jeff Duncan of NoLa.com. “I think that gives you a lot of confidence going into the season.”

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu says Carr’s leadership trickles down to the entire team.

“There’s just something different about this year. There’s a camaraderie and a brotherhood. I think we all kind of feel it right now,” Mathieu said.

The Saints have missed the playoffs in both seasons since Drew Brees retired, but the arrival of Carr (not to mention the weak NFC South) is resulting in optimism in New Orleans that this could be the year they return to the postseason.