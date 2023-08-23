Dennis Allen: I thought Jimmy Graham looked good today

Jimmy Graham has gotten back to practice.

After suffering what the Saints called a “likely seizure” that caused him to become disoriented over the weekend, Graham was on the field for Wednesday’s session.

“I thought he looked good today,” head coach Dennis Allen said in his press conference. “I think we’re going to keep evaluating that. But certainly that was good to see the type of day he had today. He’s a big target and made some plays in a contested environment — a couple of plays across the middle, couple of red zone plays. So, things that I’ve seen him do in the past, I saw him do today, and that’s a good sign.”

Graham, 36, signed a one-year deal to return to the Saints in late July. He last played for the Bears in 2021, catching 14 passes for 167 yards with three touchdowns. He last suited up for New Orleans in 2014 when he recorded 85 receptions for 889 yards with 10 TDs.