Dennis Allen is currently believed to be safe in New Orleans

The NFC South has already lost one head coach this season. Of the three teams still contending for the division title, questions are swirling regarding the job security of the coaches from the two teams who eventually miss the postseason.

In New Orleans, there should be none.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Dennis Allen is currently expected to return to the Saints for 2024.

Today’s game against the Falcons could, in theory, change that. If a horrible coaching blunder turns a win into a loss, for example, a fresh look might be warranted. For now, however, Allen is not believed to be part of the problem in New Orleans.

The Saints are confident that their fortunes will improve with enhancements to the roster, along with some cultural tweaks. The feeling is that too much blame is being placed on Allen and quarterback Derek Carr for the team’s struggles in 2023, and that Allen and Carr could be key components of a resurgence in 2024.

The Saints could still surge in 2023. The day begins with a postseason berth in play. If they get there, Allen’s return is a no-brainer. If they don’t, it’s still highly unlikely (at this point) that Allen would be gone.