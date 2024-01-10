Deonte Harty named AFC special teams player of the week

The Bills could host a pair of playoff games as a result of winning the AFC East and Deonte Harty had a big hand in making that happen.

Harty came up with a huge play early in the fourth quarter of last Sunday night’s game against the Dolphins. With Miami up 14-7, Harty fielded a punt deep in his own territory and returned in 96 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

The Bills would go on to win 21-14 to extend their winning streak to five games and send themselves into the playoffs on a hot streak. Harty also had one catch for 12 yards in the win.

Harty was named the AFC special teams player of the week by the NFL on Wednesday. He averaged 12.4 yards per punt return for the entire season.