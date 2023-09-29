Derek Carr practices Friday, questionable for Sunday

Saints quarterback Derek Carr did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but the door is very much open to him playing against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Reporters at the open portion Friday’s practice noted that Carr was in pads and throwing passes. Carr injured his right shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

After the practice seassion, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that the team will see where Carr is on Saturday before making any determination about his availability.

“He was limited in practice today,” Allen said. “Every day he’s gotten better. I thought he did a nice job today, we’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow.”

Jameis Winston replaced Carr last weekend and Taysom Hill has also taken snaps at quarterback this season. Jake Luton was signed off the Panthers practice squad to give the team further depth at the position.