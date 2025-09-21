 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Derek Stingley is ruled out with an abdomen injury

  
Published September 21, 2025 03:18 PM

Texans star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not return today.

It appeared that was the case in the first half as he stood on the sideline without a helmet after leaving the game with an abdominal injury.

Stingley had one pass defensed and a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone before leaving.

The Texans are thin at the position, having started the game without Jaylin Smith (hamstring).

The Jaguars saw wide receiver Dyami Brown leave the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. He is questionable to return.

Brown has two catches for 7 yards.

The Jaguars had a chance to take a two-score lead in the third quarter, but Cam Little missed a 47-yard field goal wide right. He made a 39-yarder earlier in the quarter to give Jacksonville a 10-3 lead.