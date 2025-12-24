Derek Stingley named the AFC defensive player of the week

The Texans offense had a rough day against the Raiders in Week 16, but cornerback Derek Stingley and the defense helped them escape with a win.

Stingley opened the scoring with a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter of what would go in the books as a 23-21 Texans victory. Stingley also had two tackles and he forced a fumble by tight end Michael Mayer, but the ball wound up bouncing out of bounds.

Stingley was named the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of his performance. It’s the third time that Stingley has received that award in the last three seasons.

The Texans will be trying to clinch a playoff spot by beating the Chargers on Saturday and Stingley will be front and center to that bid.