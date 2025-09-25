 Skip navigation
herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Derek Stingley remains out of practice, but Nico Collins returns to full participation

  
Published September 25, 2025 04:39 PM

The Texans call Derek Stingley day to day with an oblique injury, but Thursday was not the day.

Stingley remains out of practice.

He left Sunday’s game with his injury.

Tremon Smith will start if Stingley can’t go, which seems likely.

The Texans did see wide receiver Nico Collins (knee) return to full participation after limited work Wednesday. Offensive lineman Tytus Howard (illness) also was back at practice after he missed Wednesday.

Fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring) remained a non-participant, and center Jake Andrews (ankle) again was limited.