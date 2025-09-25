Derek Stingley remains out of practice, but Nico Collins returns to full participation

The Texans call Derek Stingley day to day with an oblique injury, but Thursday was not the day.

Stingley remains out of practice.

He left Sunday’s game with his injury.

Tremon Smith will start if Stingley can’t go, which seems likely.

The Texans did see wide receiver Nico Collins (knee) return to full participation after limited work Wednesday. Offensive lineman Tytus Howard (illness) also was back at practice after he missed Wednesday.

Fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring) remained a non-participant, and center Jake Andrews (ankle) again was limited.