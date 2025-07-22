Derek Stingley: Texans should lead league in INTs by “at least about 10 or 15"

The Texans were second in the NFL with 19 interceptions last season, including five by cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley expects the Texans to lead the league this season.

“Going based off of last year, plus the guys we got now, we should lead in interceptions probably by at least about 10 to 15,” Stingley told DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “I mean, we know we can get the ball. We just got to keep going to get the ball.”

The Texans added safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the offseason and have cornerback Kamari Lassiter, nickelback Jalen Pitre and safety Calen Pitre returning.

But can they reach the 30-interception mark, which is at least would it would take to lead the NFL by a wide margin? The 2011 Packers had 31 interceptions, which was the last time that’s been accomplished.

It’s not likely, but Stingley is dreaming big.

He will try to do more than he did last season when he earned All-Pro honors for the first time. It earned him a three-year, $90 million extension in the offseason.

“Going into Year 4, it’s really just staying healthy and stacking,” Stingley said. “There’s more to do that was already done.”