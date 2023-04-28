Derick Hall goes to Seahawks at No. 37

The Seahawks added two players to the roster in the first round and they made defensive end Derick Hall the 37th overall pick of the draft on Friday night.

Hall comes to Seattle after spending the last four seasons at Auburn. He joins cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as new members of the Seahawks.

Hall had 146 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, an interception, and a fumble recovery during his time with the Tigers.

The Seahawks defense was an area in need of improvement this offseason and the selections of Witherspoon and Hall have addressed that need early in the draft.