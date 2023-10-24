Derrick Brooks reduces Kareem Jackson suspension from four games to two

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has won the appeal of his four-game suspension. Sort of.

NFL spokesman Michael Signora has announced that hearing officer Derrick Brooks has reduced Jackson’s suspension from four games to two.

Jackson will be eligible to return to the team on Tuesday, November 14.

The Broncos host the Chiefs this weekend. In Week 9, they’re on a bye. In Week 10, they visit the Bills on Monday Night Football.

Jackson will be eligible to return for Week 11, against the Vikings.

Jackson has been fined repeatedly this season for illegal hits. He was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Packers for an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave. The suspension was imposed on Monday.