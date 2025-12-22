 Skip navigation
Derrick Henry 2-yard TD run gives Ravens 24-13 lead in fourth quarter

  
Published December 21, 2025 10:51 PM

The Ravens have expanded their lead early in the fourth quarter.

Derrick Henry has rushed for his second touchdown of the game, powering his way in for a 2-yard touchdown to give Baltimore a 24-13 advantage with 12:50 left in the final period.

The run capped a seven-play, 44-yard drive that took 4:03 off the clock after a Patriots failed fake punt.

Henry now has 128 yards on 18 carries with two TDs.

On fourth-and-10, linebacker Marte Mapu received a direct snap as one of the protectors in the punt formation. As he rolled to his right, he looked as if he was searching for an open receiver back toward the left. But with no one open, he kept the ball and was brought down, fumbling in the process. Baltimore recovered the loose ball at the 44.

On the injury front, Patriots cornerback Charles Woods (ankle) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot) have been downgraded to out.