Derrick Henry gives Ravens 7-0 lead with longest run in franchise history
Published September 29, 2024 08:40 PM
It didn’t take long for Derrick Henry to make an impact in Sunday night’s game against the Bills.
After a Bills punt set the Ravens up at their own 13-yard line, Henry took a handoff and went 87 yards untouched to the end zone for a touchdown.
The one-play drive gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead.
The Ravens noted that it was the longest run from scrimmage in franchise history.
Henry now has five rushing touchdowns for Baltimore this season.