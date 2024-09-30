 Skip navigation
Derrick Henry gives Ravens 7-0 lead with longest run in franchise history

  
Published September 29, 2024 08:40 PM

It didn’t take long for Derrick Henry to make an impact in Sunday night’s game against the Bills.

After a Bills punt set the Ravens up at their own 13-yard line, Henry took a handoff and went 87 yards untouched to the end zone for a touchdown.

The one-play drive gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead.

The Ravens noted that it was the longest run from scrimmage in franchise history.

Henry now has five rushing touchdowns for Baltimore this season.