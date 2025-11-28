 Skip navigation
Derrick Henry gives Ravens an early 7-3 lead

  
Published November 27, 2025 08:45 PM

Joe Burrow looked like Joe Burrow on the Bengals’ first drive. Unfortunately, for the Bengals, the Bengals defense looked like the Bengals defense.

The Ravens lead 7-3 after each team has had a possession.

Burrow drove Cincinnati 51 yards to the Baltimore 13 before the drive stalled, and the Bengals settled for a 31-yard Evan McPherson field goal.

The Ravens then went 69 yards in seven plays, with Derrick Henry scoring on a 28-yard run.

Lamar Jackson went 2-for-3 for 24 yards on the opening drive and had an 11-yard run. Henry ran for 34 yards on three carries.

The Ravens lost linebacker Chandler Martin on the opening kickoff. The team ruled him out with a knee injury. Martin made five tackles in two games on special teams.