Derrick Henry gives Ravens an early 7-3 lead
Published November 27, 2025 08:45 PM
Joe Burrow looked like Joe Burrow on the Bengals’ first drive. Unfortunately, for the Bengals, the Bengals defense looked like the Bengals defense.
The Ravens lead 7-3 after each team has had a possession.
Burrow drove Cincinnati 51 yards to the Baltimore 13 before the drive stalled, and the Bengals settled for a 31-yard Evan McPherson field goal.
The Ravens then went 69 yards in seven plays, with Derrick Henry scoring on a 28-yard run.
Lamar Jackson went 2-for-3 for 24 yards on the opening drive and had an 11-yard run. Henry ran for 34 yards on three carries.
The Ravens lost linebacker Chandler Martin on the opening kickoff. The team ruled him out with a knee injury. Martin made five tackles in two games on special teams.