Derrick Henry scores 100th career touchdown to give Ravens 7-0 lead

Lamar Jackson initially was credited with a 5-yard touchdown run, giving the Ravens a 7-0 lead after their opening drive.

Replay assist, though, overturned it with the quarterback just short of the end zone. That allowed Derrick Henry to do what Derrick Henry does.

Henry scored on a 1-yard run, his seventh touchdown of the season and the 100th of his career.

He now has 96 rushing touchdowns and four receiving.

Henry had 11 yards on four carries on the 12-play, 70-yard drive.

Jackson completed 3 of 4 passes for 38 yards, with Zay Flowers catching one for 23.