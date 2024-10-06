 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Derrick Henry scores 100th career touchdown to give Ravens 7-0 lead

  
Published October 6, 2024 01:20 PM

Lamar Jackson initially was credited with a 5-yard touchdown run, giving the Ravens a 7-0 lead after their opening drive.

Replay assist, though, overturned it with the quarterback just short of the end zone. That allowed Derrick Henry to do what Derrick Henry does.

Henry scored on a 1-yard run, his seventh touchdown of the season and the 100th of his career.

He now has 96 rushing touchdowns and four receiving.

Henry had 11 yards on four carries on the 12-play, 70-yard drive.

Jackson completed 3 of 4 passes for 38 yards, with Zay Flowers catching one for 23.