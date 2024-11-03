 Skip navigation
Derrick Henry scores for the ninth straight game, Ravens up 7-0

  
Published November 3, 2024 01:33 PM

Death and taxes are called the only two certainties in life, but Derrick Henry touchdowns are pretty close.

Henry ran seven yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Broncos. The Ravens lead 7-0 with just over two minutes left to play in the first quarter.

Henry has now scored touchdowns in all nine of his games for the Ravens. It is his 12th touchdown overall this season.

The Ravens’ first possession started in Broncos territory after a Bo Nix pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey went off the wideout’s hands and was picked off by Ar’Darius Washington. Lamar Jackson was sacked on third down by John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Ravens were knocked out of field goal range.

The ensuing punt pinned the Broncos at their 2-yard-line and a fourth down run near midfield was stopped short, so the Ravens had another short field and Jackson hit on a 29-yard pass to Nelson Agholor to set up the Henry score