Derrick Henry touchdown gives Ravens early 7-0 lead over Patriots

  
Published December 21, 2025 08:31 PM

Mike Vrabel watched Derrick Henry score plenty of touchdowns when the two were together with the Titans.

Now, Vrabel knows what it’s like as an opponent.

Henry capped Baltimore’s opening drive of the game with a 21-yard touchdown, giving the Ravens an early 7-0 lead.

It took Baltimore just five plays to get 65 yards for the score.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson looked good, particularly as he moved in the backfield to find time to convert third-and-3 with an 18-yard pass to Zay Flowers.

Henry scored on the next play for his 11th touchdown of the season.