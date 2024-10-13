Derrick Henry’s 8th TD of season puts Ravens up 10-3

Ravens running back Derrick Henry keeps scoring touchdowns.

Henry ran three yards for a score in the second quarter against the Commanders to put the Ravens up 10-3. It is Henry’s eighth touchdown of the season and the 101st of his career.

Henry has scored in every game this season and joins LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players to score rushing touchdowns in each of their team’s first six games of the season.

The touchdown was set up by a pass interference penalty by Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste on a third down pass to Zay Flowers. Flowers would have likely waltzed into the end zone had St-Juste not interfered, but the penalty merely delayed the positive outcome for the Ravens.