Deshaun Watson makes first road trip of season

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t accompanied the team on a road trip all season. For the first time in 2025, he made the trek to a different city.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Watson flew with the Browns to Las Vegas for the first start by rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

He’ll be there to help Sanders. Also, Watson has sufficiently recovered from his twice-torn Achilles tendon to be on the sideline for an entire game.

Watson remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Browns can open a 21-day practice window at any time. Before the window closes, Watson would have to return to the active roster or revert to the season-ending PUP list.

Watson’s five-year, fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract runs through 2026. The Browns, based on the salary-cap maneuverings they’ve made to kick the can into future years, need to keep him on the roster next year. Whether he plays is a different issue.