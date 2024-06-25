Desmond King: Texans are up and coming and here to stay

Cornerback Desmond King originally joined the Texans in 2021, and in his first two years with the team, Houston was 7-26-1 and went through two head coaches. He rejoined the Texans in the middle of last season after the Steelers cut him.

King played seven games with three starts in the regular season for Houston in 2023, and then saw action in both playoff games.

The Texans reached the divisional round of the AFC playoffs and now have the best Super Bowl odds they have had in several years.

King re-signed in March.

“I’m going on my fourth year in Houston,” King told Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I’ve done seen the evolution of the team and the organization just being here for those first couple of years and seeing where it’s at now, knowing my capability and what I can bring to the team, why not be here with Houston? We’re an up-and-coming team, and we’re here to stay. We’re just getting ready for the season and I’m here.”

King has never advanced further than the divisional round, but this arguably is the most talented team he has played on.

“Just honestly, it’s all about staying focused on the goal,” King said. “We know what kind of team we have. That said, you see it every day in the locker room. It’s what we do when we go out there on that field. Yeah, we have the noise. We have the hype behind us, but that’s not out there on that practice field when we’re out there working.

“That’s what it’s about. We’re out there putting blood, sweat and tears in every day. We know what we have and we’ve got to believe in what we have, and that’s what really matters.”