Desmond Ridder on Mack Hollins sideline incident: How we’re playing makes people mad

During an ugly game for the Falcons’ offense on Sunday, quarterback Desmond Ridder appeared to be snubbed by receiver Mack Hollins when offering a high five, only for Hollins to turn and yell at Ridder. Today, Ridder said the frustration is understandable.

Ridder said Hollins got emotional for the same reason everyone on the team is frustrated by the way the Falcons’ offense has played the last two weeks.

“I was coming over saying whatever and he just had a break of emotion,” Ridder said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “We have a standard of play for this offense . . . and we haven’t been playing to it. He felt it was necessary to let his emotions out. You saw the video. . . . It makes it look like it was directed toward me. It was directed toward me, toward the offense, toward everyone. He obviously plays with a lot of emotion. We know we weren’t playing the way we were supposed to be playing and that makes a lot of people mad.”

If Ridder’s play keeps making teammates mad, it’s fair to wonder how much longer he’ll be the Falcons’ starting quarterback.