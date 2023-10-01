Desmond Ridder throws pick-six as Jaguars dominate in London

The Falcons’ offense is a mess this morning in London.

Desmond Ridder threw a pick-six to Jaguars defensive back Darious Williams, as the Jaguars took a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. After the ensuing kickoff, Ridder’s first pass was another interception. He’s been awful today.

It’s been all Jacksonville today, with the Jaguars dominating on both sides of the ball and barely giving the Falcons’ offense any room to operate. A couple of nice plays by rookie running back Bijan Robinson is about all we’ve seen from the Atlanta offense.

London fans have seen more than their fair share of bad football games, and this looks like it may be another.