Desmond Ridder won job with Vikings after tryout against Dorian Thompson-Robinson

  
Published September 17, 2025 11:11 AM

A former Vikings quarterback, Brett Rypien, is now on the Cincinnati roster. And a former Bengals backup quarterback, Desmond Ridder, is now on the Minnesota roster.

Ridder got his spot on the team on Tuesday. As it turns out, he won a tryout that included former Browns and Eagles quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

And so it’s Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer, and Desmond Ridder until starter J.J. McCarthy recovers from his ankle sprain. For a Vikings offense that has had one good quarter in two games. And that also doesn’t have running back Aaron Jones, who’s on IR with a hamstring injury.

For the Vikings to have any chance at picking up one or more wins in its tour of most of the AFC North, the Vikings will need heavy doses of Jordan Mason.

And the Vikings will need Wentz, quite frankly, to not throw left-handed passes from his own end zone.