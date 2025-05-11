Desmond Watson wants to be known as more than just the heaviest player in NFL history

Buccaneers undrafted rookie defensive lineman Desmond Watson knows he’s getting more attention than other undrafted rookies, and he knows that’s because of his size. He hopes that doesn’t stay the case forever.

Watson weighed 464 pounds at Florida’s Pro Day. He recently said he has dieted down to 437, but even at his slimmer weight he would be the heaviest player in NFL history, and that isn’t what he wants to be known for.

“I feel like my name is etched in history, of course, as the official heaviest player in the NFL, or whatnot,” Watson said, via Buccaneers.com. “It’s a good story; at the same time I don’t want it to be my narrative. I want to be known as a football player, and a good football player at that. But it’s nice to be able to make history. . . . I guess again because I did it in college, too. It’s nice to be able to make history but all in all, I am a football player and I want to be known as a good one. So it’s just a process that comes with it, I guess.”

Watson is no sure thing to make the Bucs’ roster, and probably has a better chance if he can get his weight down under 400 pounds and show improved mobility and quickness. Right now he’s a curiosity because of his size; he hopes to gain respect in the league because of his play.