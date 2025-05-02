Buccaneers’ Desmond Watson says he has lost 27 pounds, is now down to 437

When the Buccaneers signed former Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson as an undrafted rookie, the 464-pounder immediately became the heaviest player in NFL history. But Watson says he has already lost weight and might not be the heaviest player in the league if he makes the Bucs’ roster.

Watson said on NFL Network that as of his last weigh-in, he’s down 27 pounds from that eye-popping 464-pound number he put on the scale at Florida’s Pro Day.

“I weighed 437 late last week,” Watson said. “That’s the journey I’ve got to take to be successful. It’s good for clicks to be the biggest player ever, but to be successful I have to lose some weight. I’m changing habits and things like that to get there.”

Watson said he’s not done losing weight and getting into better shape.

“I have a long journey to go. Even though I’ve made good progress so far, I’ve got a long journey to go,” Watson said. “I think I move pretty well for my size, and I might not have to get down to the average D-tackle.”

Whatever Watson gets down to, he sounds serious about getting himself into the kind of shape he’ll need to be in to make an NFL roster.