464-pound defensive tackle Desmond Watson signs with Buccaneers

At six-foot-six and 464 pounds, defensive tackle Desmond Watson would have been the largest draft pick in NFL history. He was not drafted.

Via the Associated Press, Watson has instead signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

It’ll be a homecoming for Watson, who grew up 20 minutes from Tampa, in Plant City, Florida.

He played college football for four seasons at the University of Florida, without missing a single game.

Watson knows he needs to lose weight. Since arriving at Gainesville, he has been consistently growing. He started out at 385. He was 415 in his second year. As a junior, he weighed 435. Last year, he was listed at 449. At his Pro Day, he was 15 pounds heavier.

He also bench-pressed 225 pounds 36 times that day, more than anyone who was invited to the Scouting Combine.

The Bucs already have a 347-pound defensive tackle in Vita Vea.

Watson has played a little fullback, too. He had one rushing attempt, for a one-yard gain.

Forty years after 350-pound William “The Refrigerator” Perry took the league by storm as a periodic offensive option for the 1985 Bears, Watson could perhaps get a chance to do the same thing. (Desmond “The Walk-In Cooler” Watson has a nice ring to it.)

First, Watson will have to make the team. He’ll get a chance to do that in Tampa.