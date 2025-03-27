464-pound Desmond Watson could be largest draft pick in NFL history

The draft starts four weeks from tonight. And one of the players selected will generate well over four spins on the scale.

Via the Associated Press, 464-pound Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson could be the largest draft pick in NFL history. His weight comes with a massive six-foot, six-inch frame.

There’s currently no guarantee he’ll be drafted. Watson, who did not participate in the Scouting Combine, had his Pro Day workout on Thursday.

He bench-pressed 225 pounds 36 times. That’s more than any player mustered at this year’s Combine. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 5.93 seconds. He mustered a 25-inch vertical leap.

“Dez, obviously, he’s a unicorn,” Florida coach Billy Napier said, via the AP. “You’ll go the rest of your career and you’ll never be around a guy that’s that stature. And then you get to know Dez. He’s extremely intelligent. He’s got a great sense of humor. He was a great teammate.”

“He moves way better than anybody thought he would at his size,” Florida defensive tackle Joey Slackman said. “I don’t see why a team wouldn’t give him a chance. He’s a football player through and through; I would want that guy on my team.”

The fact that Watson wasn’t on the Combine list doesn’t mean he won’t be drafted. But he was overlooked for Indy, even though he’s hard to miss.

Here’s a look at what he did for the Gators.

If the scouts decide he’ll be hard to block, he’ll end up getting that chance — either at a draft pick or an undrafted free agent.