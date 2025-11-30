Despite 7-4 record, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence lead NFL with 14 turnovers

The Jaguars have become a viable playoff contender, with a 7-4 record. Those wins have come despite more than a few mistakes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence leads the league with 14 turnovers. Last week against the Cardinals, Lawrence had four. The Jaguars nevertheless pulled out an overtime win, 27-24.

Jacksonville, which is now one game behind the 8-3 Colts for the AFC South lead, faces the Titans on Sunday. The Jaguars then host the Colts and Jets before traveling to Denver and Indy. The Jaguars end the season with a home game against the Titans.

With 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, Lawrence has a passer rating of 79.4. He’s second to last among all qualifying quarterbacks, ahead of only Titans rookie Cam Ward.

Regardless, the Jags are winning. They’re in a three-way tie for the three wild-card spots in the AFC, with the Bills and Chargers. If the Jags keep winning, Lawrence could get to the postseason for the second time in his five-year career.