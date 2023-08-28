Despite chatter of interest in Carson Wentz, Chiefs will stick with two quarterbacks for now

Carson Wentz will not yet be adding a fourth team to his workout ensemble.

Despite social media chatter from at least one Dov-bot account suggesting that Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that the Chiefs have some degree of interest in the free-agent quarterback (we have no idea whether he actually reported that; it’s not on his Twitter page), we’re told that the Chiefs are inclined to enter the season with only two quarterbacks on the roster.

The depth chart in Kansas City most likely will consist of veteran Blaine Gabbert behind all-time-great Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs will devote the extra roster spot to one of their various younger players.

That doesn’t mean they didn’t at least ponder Wentz (if Fowler indeed reported it), but what would be the point of signing Wentz so close to the start of the regular season? He doesn’t know the playbook. He doesn’t know the coaches. He doesn’t know the personnel.

It doesn’t make sense.

While he’s potentially an injury replacement for someone as the season unfolds, the fact that no one brought Wentz in even for a workout during training camp is telling.