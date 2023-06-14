 Skip navigation
DeVante Parker wasn’t very interested in talking about DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published June 14, 2023 07:45 AM
June 13, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if DeAndre Hopkins would prefer being the main guy for a team like the Titans or having the best shot at a Super Bowl with a team like the Bills, but taking a smaller role.

Whenever a team is talking to a player at a given position, the other players at that same position inevitable will be asked about it, when available to reporters.

Some of them might not be interested in rolling out the red carpet, given the zero-sum nature of crafting a roster and setting a lineup.

Patriots receiver DeVante Parker, likely for that reason, didn’t seem to be thrilled about discussing the visit of free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins to New England.

Via Henry McKenna of Fox Sports, here’s the exchange :

When asked about Hopkins, Parker said, “I’m Just focused on us right now. Great player. But now, I’m just focused on us.”

Asked whether Parker has met Hopkins, Parker said, “Focused on us.”

Could the receiver group use some help? Said Parker, “Focused on us. Next question.”

Reminder that the question was essentially about “us,” Parker said, “I know. Next question.”

It’s not out of character for Patriots players to say little or nothing. In this case, there’s nothing to say. If Hopkins arrives, someone on the roster goes. And someone who otherwise would have been playing in games won’t be.