 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devin Lloyd named the AFC defensive player of the month

  
Published October 2, 2025 12:13 PM

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was named the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday and the NFL handed him another award on Thursday.

Lloyd has been named the conference’s top defensive player for September. It’s the first time that Lloyd has picked up each of those prizes since entering the league as a 2022 first-round pick.

Lloyd won the weekly prize after picking off 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy twice in last Sunday’s Jaguars win. Lloyd also had a pick in Week 2 and his three interceptions currently lead the league.

Lloyd also has 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery so far this season.