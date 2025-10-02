Devin Lloyd named the AFC defensive player of the month

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was named the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday and the NFL handed him another award on Thursday.

Lloyd has been named the conference’s top defensive player for September. It’s the first time that Lloyd has picked up each of those prizes since entering the league as a 2022 first-round pick.

Lloyd won the weekly prize after picking off 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy twice in last Sunday’s Jaguars win. Lloyd also had a pick in Week 2 and his three interceptions currently lead the league.

Lloyd also has 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery so far this season.