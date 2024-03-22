Devin White: I’m in a great spot to show who I really am

At this time last year, linebacker Devin White was looking to sign a new deal that would keep him on the Buccaneers for years to come but things played out very differently.

When an extension didn’t materialize, White requested a trade that also never came together. White started the first 11 games of the season and played every defensive snap in most of them, but his play wasn’t up to the same level as past seasons and he wound up being scratched for the next three games. While the Bucs eventually put White back on the field, it was no surprise when he signed with the Eagles during the first week of free agency.

During a press conference in Philadelphia this week, White called 2023 a “roller coaster” that he came out of in a good place with “a better all-around team” that will offer him an opportunity to show that last year was an aberration.

“Now I’m here in a great spot, just ready to show who I really am, which a lot of people know,” White said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I’ve been in the league five years and I did a lot of great things. But none of that matters right now. Right now, I got a clean start. Zero tackles, zero sacks, zero picks, zero wins and I’m trying to go earn it all.”

White has a one-year deal to prove that he’s capable of more than he accomplished last season and doing so will position him to earn an even better deal for 2025.