 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljones_260527.jpg
Jones ‘in a good spot’ in recovery
PatrickMahomes5-27.jpg
Expect Mahomes and Chiefs to bounce back in 2026
nbc_pft_james_pearce_jr_260527.jpg
Pearce accepts one-year diversion program

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljones_260527.jpg
Jones ‘in a good spot’ in recovery
PatrickMahomes5-27.jpg
Expect Mahomes and Chiefs to bounce back in 2026
nbc_pft_james_pearce_jr_260527.jpg
Pearce accepts one-year diversion program

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

De’Von Achane had shoulder “cleaned up,” not ready for full workload yet

  
Published May 27, 2026 10:28 AM

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley shared an update on running back De’Von Achane’s health at the start of a Wednesday press conference.

Achane has not been a full participant in the team’s offseason program and Hafley said that is because he had his shoulder “cleaned up” earlier this offseason. Achane missed the final game of the 2025 season because of the injury and Hafley said the team is bringing him along cautiously as they head toward training camp.

“He’s rehabbing right now, he’s doing well,” Hafley said. “You’ll see him out there doing some drills and doing some running around. You just will not see him in full team drills.”

The Dolphins signed Achane to a four-year, $64 million contract extension this month and it’s unlikely they would have taken that plunge while harboring reservations about his overall fitness, so Achane should be moving full speed ahead once the Dolphins need him.