De’Von Achane had shoulder “cleaned up,” not ready for full workload yet

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley shared an update on running back De’Von Achane’s health at the start of a Wednesday press conference.

Achane has not been a full participant in the team’s offseason program and Hafley said that is because he had his shoulder “cleaned up” earlier this offseason. Achane missed the final game of the 2025 season because of the injury and Hafley said the team is bringing him along cautiously as they head toward training camp.

“He’s rehabbing right now, he’s doing well,” Hafley said. “You’ll see him out there doing some drills and doing some running around. You just will not see him in full team drills.”

The Dolphins signed Achane to a four-year, $64 million contract extension this month and it’s unlikely they would have taken that plunge while harboring reservations about his overall fitness, so Achane should be moving full speed ahead once the Dolphins need him.