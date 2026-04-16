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De’Von Achane shows up for Dolphins’ voluntary workouts

  
Published April 16, 2026 01:50 PM

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane’s line in the sand has come with an olive branch.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Achane has arrived for the team’s offseason workouts. He had missed the first week of the voluntary program.

Per Schefter, it “is believed” Achane reported “as a sign of good faith” as the team and Achane’s representation negotiate a new contract.

Achane would still be wise to be careful while working out. He has no financial security beyond 2026, the last year of his rookie deal.

The Dolphins have said Achane is not available in a trade. That doesn’t mean he’s untouchable; only a few players in the league would not be traded for any offer (e.g., Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen). It means the Dolphins haven’t gotten an offer they can’t refuse — and don’t expect to.

For Achane, the stakes are high. He has performed at a high level in the slotted, early years of his career. He has every right to seek an increase now, since the running back position has a shorter shelf life than the rest of the NFL’s positions.