De’Von Achane to undergo MRI on injured shoulder

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane, who left Saturday’s game on a cart, has a shoulder injury, coach Mike McDaniel said after the team’s 28-3 win at Houston.

Achane, a third-round pick, will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity.

He might have initially injured the shoulder on his 20-yard run in the second quarter when Texans safety Eric Murray slammed Achane to the ground. Achane left on the cart in the third quarter.

He had 27 yards on six carries before leaving.

Offensive lineman Rob Jones has a lower extremity injury, McDaniel said.