De’Von Achane will be limited in Thursday’s practice

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane will start off the team’s practice week as a limited participant.

Achane suffered a rib injury in the first half of last Sunday’s win over the Jets and did not return to the game. Head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that Achane was available to return if needed, but there was no need to break that glass in a 34-10 win.

On Thursday, McDaniel said that Achane will be a limited participant in practice and, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, will see a “gradual increase in activity and physicality” leading into Monday night’s game against the Steelers.

McDaniel also said that it remains to be determined if Achane will wear a flak jacket to provide additional protection to his injury.