Devon Witherspoon named NFL’s defensive rookie of the month for October

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon had an outstanding October, and he’s been recognized by the NFL for it.

Witherspoon was named the league’s rookie of the month for October of 2023.

The signature play of the month for Witherspoon was his game-changing pick-six against the Giants. With New York poised to score a touchdown that could have brought the game to within three points, Witherspoon intercepted Daniel Jones and returned it 97 yards to the end zone to set up a Seahawks blowout.

The Seahawks selected Witherspoon out of Illinois with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and so far he has lived up to those lofty expectations. He’s a huge part of Seattle’s success.