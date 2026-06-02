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DeVonta Smith on A.J. Brown trade: We had a great time here, business is business

  
Published June 2, 2026 03:53 PM

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith said in early May that he was focused on doing his job when asked about the expected trade of A.J. Brown and he didn’t have too different a take now that his longtime running mate at receiver has been dealt to the Patriots.

Smith said “business is business” when asked about his response to Monday’s news and noted that his business is not making roster decisions for the Eagles. He said he and Brown “had a great time here” and complemented each other well because they are different types of receivers.

Brown was usually seen as the No. 1 in that 1-2 punch and Smith was asked a few questions on Tuesday about now being in that spot on the Eagles’ depth chart. He said his approach is not attached to what number he’s assigned in the pecking order.

“I’m just going out there and do my job,” Smith said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP. “Regardless of how you want to look at it — No. 1, 2, 3, 4 — however you want to look at it, at the end of the day, we all have jobs.”

Smith said he thinks the current makeup of the team’s receiver room “brings out the best in everybody” and the Eagles will be banking on strength in numbers making up for what Brown brought to the offense over the last four seasons.